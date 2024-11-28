Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Lauds Launch of CitizenApp for Enhancing Access to Public Services

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has praised the newly launched CitizenApp for eliminating the need for intermediaries, popularly known as ‘goro boys,’ in accessing public services.

The app, integrated into the Ghana.gov platform, offers a direct and efficient way for citizens to access a wide range of government services through their smartphones, ensuring more accessibility, transparency, and efficiency.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Digital Economy Policy on November 28, 2024, in Accra, Minister Owusu-Ekuful highlighted the significance of the CitizenApp in transforming how the public interacts with government services. She emphasized that the mobile platform will enable citizens to engage with government services conveniently from their homes or offices, eliminating the reliance on middlemen.

“The portal has been expanded to include CitizenApp, a mobile platform that will enable users to access public services on their smart mobile devices in the comfort of their homes and offices. No more ‘goro boys,’” she said.

The Ghana.gov platform, which serves as a unified e-government portal, has been expanded to include this new feature, allowing users to seamlessly access government services online.

Minister Owusu-Ekuful explained that this initiative is a key part of the country’s broader digital transformation agenda. Alongside the launch of the digital economy policy, the CitizenApp aims to improve the efficiency and transparency of service delivery while ensuring equal access to digital services across the country.

“Ghana’s digital agenda aims to ensure equal access to broadband internet connectivity throughout the country. We have implemented policies to ensure every communication user has access to public and private digital services regardless of their service provider,” she noted.

The Ghana Digital Economy Policy, which was launched alongside the app, is seen as a crucial step in consolidating Ghana’s digital transformation efforts. The policy outlines a path forward to further the country’s digital agenda and includes measures to address the evolving needs of the digital economy.

Owusu-Ekuful also acknowledged the efforts of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their significant roles in shaping Ghana’s digital transformation over the years.

The launch of the CitizenApp and the new digital economy policy are part of Ghana’s commitment to building a transparent, inclusive, and efficient digital economy, making it easier for citizens to access government services and reinforcing the country’s position as a leader in digital innovation.