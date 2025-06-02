Minister Visits Ghana Bauxite Company, Chirano Gold Mines

Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, has embarked on a significant tour of the Ghana Bauxite Company and Chirano Gold Mines in Bibiani, Anhwiaso, and Bekwai in the Western North Region.

This tour forms part of a larger agenda aimed at evaluating the state of public assets and appreciating the marvellous work they have done in social responsibility in the Western North Region.

Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum said that since citizens have the freedom to engage in mining activities, they must act responsibly.

The Minister commended Ghana Bauxite Company and Chirano Gold Mines for creating jobs for citizens and conducting their operations responsibly.

He urged them to expand their corporate social responsibility throughout the Western North region, particularly Bibiani Anhwieso Bekwai district.

He advised management of the two mining companies to ensure their best performance and also retain hard-working employees, including engineers, to maintain the company to boost Ghana’s economy.

Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament of Ellembelle constituency in the Western Region and Minister for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, accompanied the Western North regional minister on the tour.

He promised to provide government support that would help them champion their interest in improving the company.

Ghana Bauxite Company’s general manager, Mr. Alex Gyedu, told news reporters the company would need Two Thousand Five Hundred to Three Thousand square kilometres to expand its operational capacity.

He, however, pledged the company’s preparedness to pay the land owners who presently conduct farming activities on the affected lands.

Mr. Alex Gyedu also thanked the government for providing a safe environment for businesses to thrive in Ghana.