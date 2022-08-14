Minister visits Ofankor-Nsawam road rehabilitation project site

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has assured residents and motorists who ply the Ofankor-Nsawam road of government’s resolve to complete rehabilitation work on the road on time to reduce traffic congestion.

He said the project was dear to the heart of the Government as its completion would mitigate the plight of motorists and boost economic activities in that part of the country.

The Minister said the stretch had been “a worry to government all this while,” adding that government was poised to see to its completion to reduce the sufferings of Ghanaians.

“People have been spending as long as four hours between Nsawam and Pokuase, particularly at Amasaman and it is unacceptable. So, government wants to make sure that this hardship is mitigated,” said Mr Amoako-Atta.

He gave the assurance in an interview with the media, after inspecting progress of work on the project.

The visit was to afford the Minister and his entourage an opportunity to obtain first-hand information on work done so far.

He was accompanied by Dr Abass Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Christian Nti, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Highways Authority, Mr Roosevelt Otu, Director, Department of Feeder Roads, other directors of the Ghana Highways Authority as well as officials of Urban Roads.

Also present was Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West Municipal Assembly.

Work on the 33.4km stretch, which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi road network, and commenced last month, is expected to last for two years, ending in July 2024.

Funded by the Government, the project is being undertaken by Maripoma Enterprise Limited at GH¢342.48 million.

The road, which is currently two-lane dual carriageway, will have three lanes, with service lanes, one main interchange and three overpasses, when completed.

It will also have adequate drainage structure, traffic signs and road markings.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the contractor had assured the Ministry of his readiness to complete the project ahead of schedule, adding that the ministry had total confidence in him to excellently execute the project.

“We have trust and every confidence in him, he is going to work day and night …,” he said.

He pleaded with motorists and residents to bear with the contractor as he worked to give the road a facelift.

The Ofankor-Nsawam section of the National Route Six (N6) serves as a major arterial road for communities in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Pokuase, Amasaman, Medie, Sarpeiman, among others.

It also serves as a vital link for trade between Ghana and its neighbouring landlocked countries – Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and for transit cargo to move from the country’s ports to those destinations.

While pledging continuous support for local contractors, Mr Amoako-Atta disclosed that as many as 10 to 15 local contractors had had their capacities built to enable them to effectively execute road and other projects.

Mr Kwabena Bempong, Chief Resident Engineer for the project, said work on the project had commenced in earnest and assured of its completion in time.

He said clearance of the median of the stretch was done with actual ground work expected to commence immediately.

He assured residents and motorists that adequate measures would be put in place to minimise the inconvenience that the start of the construction work would bring.