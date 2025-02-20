Minister Vows To Transform Western North Region

Western North Regional Minister, Hon Wilbert Petty Brentum, has unveiled plans to transform regional development. He met with agencies, institutions, and the media to discuss his vision.

According to Hon Brentum, President John Dramani Mahama has promised to complete all unfinished projects initiated by the previous government.

To achieve this, Hon Wilbert Petty Brentum has collaborated with the Regional coordinator director and other staff to embark on a campaign tour to identify uncompleted projects.

He emphasised that contractors would be investigated, and their problems settled to ensure project competition, including roads, schools, and other infrastructure.

When questioned about galamsey issues in Enchi, Hon Brentum acknowledged that galamsey is a nationwide problem, and promised to address the challenges and provide solutions.

Notably, Hon Brentum highlighted the impact of galamsey on cocoa production in the Western North Region. He said the current president plans to establish a pension scheme for farmers, to boost farmers’ confidence.