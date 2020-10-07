Nana Owusu-Yeboa, the Oti Regional Minister, has warned secessionists groups not to extend their activities into the Oti Region.

He said the security agencies, with support from the Chiefs and the youth, were ready to quell any disturbances.

Nana Owusu-Yeboa, also Chair of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), disclosed these in an interaction with the media at Dambai.

He said RESEC had mapped out strategies to ensure that such irresponsible criminal activities did not extend to the Region.

He said REGSEC would be swift in dealing with individuals or groups found propagating such divisive agenda in the region.

The Minister said, “We are fully prepared to defend the sovereignty state of Ghana and will not sit down for those members of a secessionist group known as Western Togoland Restoration Front to make an entry.

The Regional Minister said secessionists agenda was a deliberate attempt to destabilise the country based on ethnicity, adding that the

region needed development.

The Western Togolanders on September 25 erected roadblocks on major entry zones into the Volta region, attacked two police stations, shot three Policemen and stole weapons and ammunition.

The state security responded to quell the disturbances and made some arrests and retrieved some of the weapons.

Currently, some of the people are being prosecuted for their roles in the disturbances.