Minister woos investors from Switzerland to Volta Region

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has appealed to the Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana to assist to get Swiss investors into Ghana’s tourism and agricultural sectors of the region.

He said the Region had great tourism and agricultural potential, which they had been trying to highlight to the rest of the world through trade and investment fairs.

Dr Letsa made the appeal when the Ambassador, Ms Simone Giger called on him at his office in Ho, as part of her working visit to the Region.

The Minister and the Ambassador used the opportunity to discuss the implementation of decentralization in the Region and its benefits to the people at the local level.

Dr Letsa also shared with Ms Giger the role of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) in the decentralization process and how they were able to coordinate, monitor and evaluate the plans and programmes of the 18 municipal and district assemblies.

The coordination, monitoring and evaluation, he said, was necessary to ensure that the municipal and district assemblies improve their performances and bring development as well as services to the doorstep of the people.

Ms Giger expressed happiness about the serene environment of the Region and effort by the various stakeholders at promoting the tourism potentials to attract the needed investment.

She used the opportunity to inspect some ongoing projects in the Ho Municipality, which the Switzer Government has helped to finance.