Minister Yvonne Drops New Impressive Track and Visuals “Hyebrε Sesafoↄ”

Gracing the airwaves with her praise, worship and adoration to the Most High God, UK-based Gospel musician Minister Yvonne releases a brand-new mind-blowing and spirit-filled song titled, Hyebrε Sesafoↄ with an accompanying music video.

The latest song which she composed through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit was released last Friday 2 September 2022.

Hyebrε Sesafoↄ is simply but beautifully put together with just the strings and piano to complement Minister Yvonne’s exceptional voice.

The track is the first to arrive off the 10-track artist’s forthcoming debut album, which she has said will be called ‘The Faith Album’ and is scheduled to release on 22 October 2022 in the UK. Minister Yvonne co-wrote the song with her producer Samuel Ababio, CEO of X_tee Muzik Lab, a UK-based recording label.

According to the Female Songwriter of Excellence at the famous Maranatha Awards USA, “too many people are today being deceived that their future is hopeless and that nothing good can come out of it. They have been lied to by the devil or individuals that change is not possible. Some believe this lie or their present situation because probably they have tried certain things for years and yet no positive change has occurred. Thus, they have concluded that their lives can never be better”.

Minister Yvonne adds that “the song is a beautiful reminder that we are not alone and that God’s miracles, signs, wonders and encamping angels are active, alive and still doing us good today. The destiny-changing God is still at work”.

Not only is her latest single Hyebrε Sesafoↄ fire, but the visual directed by Fii Menz is a cinematic experience of its own, looking more like a gripping movie. From a cinematographic perspective, the composition of the visuals is extremely impressive. The ingeniously crafted visual evinces the disappointment, disadvantage and pennilessness of the globalised youth, and a spirit of jubilation on screen. At the same time, the riveting music video uses the moving real-life situation to portray how God can change hopeless situations around for the better.

The song has received a great review by music critics and it is currently available on all online digital platforms; the music video can also be seen on Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah YouTube channel.

Be sure to press play on the brand-new music video for Hyebrε Sesafoↄ below