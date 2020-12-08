The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) was on the heels of two Ministers of God who stood as sureties for their Beninois colleague after he was granted bail by the service.

GIS has therefore commenced forfeiture application against the sureties namely Samuel Annor and Amekwafia Bright Kwame at a Kaneshie District Court.

Annor and Amekwafia stood as sureties for Frederick Adiel Kwame Ahoussouvi another man of God who is currently at large.

At the District Court, Annor told the presiding judge Ms. Ama Adomako Kwakye, that ever since he stood as surety for his colleague Ahoussouvi, he has never set eyes on him.

The court asked Annor how the accused was related to him, which he replied that Ahoussouvi was a colleague Minister of God.

Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Adolf Aboagye Asenso was to move an application for forfeiture order in the court.

However when the matter was called Annor was present, but Amekwafia was absent because he had travelled to the Volta Region to cast his ballot, and prayed the court for some few days to enable the respondent to appear in court.

The matter was thus adjourned to December 15. Ahoussouvi is being held on the charges of attempting to obtain Ghanaian passport, entering and remaining in Ghana without permit.

He has since been granted bail by the GIS.