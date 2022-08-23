Ministers of Gospel told to transform lives and society through service

The Methodist Church Ghana (MCG) has ordained 56 Ministers of the Gospel with a call on them to help change and transform people and society through their service.

Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Church, said the Ministers were ordained at a time when there were serious economic difficulties in the country, hence “you need to bring hope and help people continue to have trust in the Lord.”

The Presiding Bishop speaking at the Thanksgiving at Ordination Service of the Golden Jubilee and the 12th Biennial Conference of the Church in Winneba said the Church was there to help rebuild and reconcile families that were broken.

The 2022 Conference is the highest decision-making body of MCG, and it brings together selected lay and ministerial members of the Church.

It took stock of the Church’s activities since the last Conference in 2020 and planned for the ensuing year.

The Conference, through delegates, elected Mr Kwesi Atta Antwi as the next Lay President of the Church.

The Management Consultant will take office from October 2023 when the three-year mandate of the incumbent, President-elect, who is a Past Lay Chairman of the Kumasi Diocese and a Bro William Orleans Oduro [Esq] expires.

He said, “the Lord is sending you to be the carrier of his wonderful message of love and be reminded your calling is an opportunity to serve.”

The Presiding Bishop said the Church was for comforting people, who were suffering and dying of hunger and where people could not find good partners.

Rev. Boafo said, “Ministry is not a fashion show.”

He urged them to serve all in society, not only the people called Methodists, indicating that their role was very important not only for the Church but also to the world.