The central seat of Government tagged as the Ministries has been decorated with Christmas colours of red, green, and gold to tune the people and the environment into the yuletide mood.

Most of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies building within the enclave have been adorn with the festive colours, whiles some have planted Christmas trees in front of the building.

Some of the Ministries front desk have the traditional Christmas box placed at the reception to ensure that visitors to the facility showed appreciation for the working relationship established throughout the year.

Ghana News Agency monitoring team observed that Christmas hampers, and other gifts including goats, sheep, fowl, and other foot items have started landing at these offices from well-wishers.

The GNA team also observed that some of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies have erected canopies on their compound to celebrate the festive occasion as a corporate body.

Mr. Collins Addo, a worker at the Land Used Spatial Planning Authority, speaking to the GNA said he was ready for the Christmas and preparing for the New Year’s celebration all together.

He said the celebration was now beginning and that he was hoping to celebrate it with his family and his church members in Greater Accra Region.

Mr Isaac Attigah of the Ministry of Finance, said he was not expecting much from this year’s Christmas due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, but however added that the busy nature of the city in recent times showed this year Christmas would be thrilling despite the disease.

He said the celebration for this year might be like the previous year adding that he was ready for the yuletide even though he did not have much to spend.

Mr Samuel Yankey, a Shoe Seller at the ministries area, said patronage of his products were a bit slower.

He was optimistic that business for his products would increase in the coming days since they also needed money for the yuletide.

Mr Ben Alabi a worker at the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG), said there was no money for them to celebrate the Christmas.

He said the Christmas promotion banners that was displayed at the entrance of the office was meant for government workers who could take the items advertised on credit.

Other workers at the Ministry of Fisheries, Department of Finance and Administration, said the Christmas for this year would be different from the previous years.

They claimed that the Coronavirus pandemic had affected every aspect of the Socio-economic lives of Ghanaians, adding, “The economy is not doing well in our current circumstances, which affects each individual ability to earn well.

They appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols in spite of the celebration.