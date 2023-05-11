Ministry cautions Ghanaians about activities of unlicensed Private Employment Agencies

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has cautioned Ghanaians about the activities of unlicensed Private Employment Agencies (PEAs) and individuals in recruiting labour from Ghana to the United Kingdom and other countries.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the attention of the Ministry had been drawn to some unlicensed PEAs and individuals who were recruiting labour from Ghana to the United Kingdom and other countries to work as nurses and caregivers without recourse to the appropriate state institutions.

It said the agencies and individuals charge unsuspecting job-seekers exorbitant fees for processing documents without having the necessary licences to operate in Ghana.

It noted that the Ministry would like to inform the public that, under Section 7 (1) of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), it is illegal to operate a Private Employment Agency without a license from the Ministry responsible for Labour.

“We urge all individuals seeking employment opportunities abroad to be cautious and verify the credentials of any agency they deal with to avoid being duped by charlatans,” it said.

“Furthermore, all licensed PEAs operating in Ghana are advised to comply with the provisions of the Labour Act, 2023 (Act 651) and Labour Regulations, 2007 (LI 1833) to facilitate their work.”

The statement said any PEA found culpable would face the full rigours of the law.

It said the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations in no uncertain terms condemns the exploitative activities of any PEA or individuals that seek to tarnish the reputation of Ghana.

“We encourage anyone with information about the activities of unlicensed PEAs to report to the MELR, the appropriate law enforcement agencies or call toll free line on all networks 0800600400.” The statement said.