Ministry of Chieftaincy Donates Food Items To Chief Imam Towards Ramadan

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has made a generous donation to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and the general Muslim community towards the 2023 Ramadan.

The donation, including 100 Bags of Rice, and gallons of cooking oil, among others, reflects his commitment to ensuring that members of the Muslim fraternity stay nourished in this solemn period.

The delegation, in a brief address extolled the many roles the Chief Imam continues to play in Ghana’s socio-economic settings and peace-building efforts.

The Chieftaincy Ministry made the donation to Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his new Fadama residence on 19th April 2023. Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng indicated that the donation forms part of his commitment to giving back to society.

“Before I was approved as a Minister I came here for your blessings. I am here today to seek for your advise and support for me to be successful as a Minister. I brought this items to support the 2023 Ramadan.”

Receiving the items, Sheikh Sharubutu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Minister and his Ministry for their visit and generosity.

“Allah is the only one who can reward you. But we will also add to your wish and desire by way of prayers so that God will bring into the fulfilment your heart desires,” Chief Imam opined.