The Ministry of Communications through the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), an agency with the mandate to coordinate Ghana’s cybersecurity development,has launched the National Cyber security awareness month and Child Online Protection(COP) Reporting Portal here in Accra.

The month-long event will be conducted in a hybrid format comprising physical engagements (under strict COVID-19 protocols) and the use of virtual platforms including live stream on NCSAMTV, Facebook, YouTube and updated across various social media pages such as Instagram and Twitter.

This year’s event which is under the theme:Cyber security in the era of Covid 19 on Ghana’s Digitization agenda,Cybersecurity forum with industry players and other activities covering the four pillars of the safer Digital Ghana Campaign(children, the Public, businessesand government).

Speaking at the event on behalf of the sector minister, Mr Alexander K.K Abban, Deputy Communications stated that the ministry and the National Cyber security centre(NCSC) has revised the National child online protection framework which has enhanced their preventive and reactive interventions in addressing child online safety issues.

The event will also attract collaboration with Ghana’s cybersecurity partners, including the Council of Europe, UNICEF, Security Governance Initiative (SGI) of the US Government and the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) among others.

According to him, “COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life and the event will focus on the how Children, the Public, Businesses as well as Government institutions can ensure utmost protection of their online activities whilst utilising digital platforms”.

On her part, Cynthia Maamle Morrison,minister of Gender Children and Social Protection said her outfit is happy to associate itself with the programme and also congratulate the ministry of Communications and it’s partners for putting together the month long event aim at strengthening the child online protection system for children.

She added that as a ministry they remain committed to the issue of child online protection and are working with partners to strengthening the legislative environment for the protection of children in all setting.

Hon. Maamle Morrison called on parents and caregivers to navigate their children shift to online learning because increased internet use can put children at greater risk of online harm such as sexual exploitation and cyber bullying.