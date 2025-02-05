Ministry of Education Clarifies Misleading Report on Teacher Trainee Allowances

The Ministry of Education has issued a strong response to a recent report in The Daily Graphic that inaccurately claimed the government was discontinuing teacher trainee allowances.

In a press release dated February 4, 2025, the Ministry refuted the headline, “Teacher Trainee Allowance to go,” stating that it misrepresented the comments made by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu during a recent engagement.

According to the Ministry, Minister Iddrisu had emphasized the government’s openness to exploring improvements to student loan systems while maintaining the existing allowance structure. The Minister clarified that any potential changes would only follow comprehensive consultations with relevant stakeholders. He assured the public that the allowances would remain in place until such discussions were concluded, ensuring that financial support for teacher trainees aligns effectively with their needs.

The Ministry expressed concern over the misleading nature of the publication and called on The Daily Graphic to issue a correction. It also urged media outlets to exercise greater diligence in verifying information before publishing, particularly on matters of national importance that could cause unnecessary anxiety among students and the public.

The statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting teacher trainees, highlighting the critical role they play in the nation’s educational development. The Ministry encouraged the public to rely on official communications for accurate updates and cautioned against the spread of unverified information.

This incident underscores the importance of responsible journalism, especially when reporting on policies that directly impact the lives of citizens. Misinformation can lead to confusion and unrest, particularly among vulnerable groups like students who depend on government support for their education. The Ministry’s swift response aims to reassure teacher trainees and the broader public of the government’s dedication to their welfare and the stability of educational policies.