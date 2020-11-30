Plans are far advanced for the establishment of the Ghana National Petroleum Hub project in the Jomoro Municipality.

The project, which requires land acreage of 20,000 is expected to provide 780,000 jobs to people in the catchment areas of Kabenla Suazo and the entire country.

Phase one of the project is slated to begin in January 2021 and would provide between 750 and 800 jobs.

A Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology ( KNUST), Dr.Eric Yeboah said this at a stakeholder engagement forum at Beyin in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

The consultative forum which is being replicated in all the catchment areas of the Petroleum Hub Project allowed the Ministry of Energy and the Land Valuation Board to elicit responses from traditional rulers, landowners, and farmers within the catchment area to fashion out modalities for the payment of adequate land and crop compensation to forestall any litigation and pave way for the smooth take-off of the project.

Some of the 34 communities within the Petroleum Hub enclave are Twenene,Kengen, Ellonyi, Nuba, Ahwake, Ezinlibo, Bokakole,Takinta, Asemaye, Edobo No.1 and 2.

Others are Edu,Kabenla Suazo,Ellenda Wharf,Ellenda,Nawuley,Ahobre No.1 and 2,Egbazo,Tikobo No.1,Agyeza,Allengzule,Bonyere Nkwanta,Allowule,Ndumsuazo among others.

Dr.Yeboah said surveyors had started mapping and planning the designated area for the project.

The Petroleum Hub, which is the biggest project in the oil and gas sector in the Sub-Region, would among other things, retool the economy after the Coronavirus pandemic to actualize the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

Dr. Yeboah assured land and crop owners within the Petroleum Hub enclave that government would pay adequate compensation to them adding that the acquired land would be treated as an inter-generational asset that would benefit future generations.

He said the government had taken the pains for a database of the land and beneficiaries for proper compensation.

Dr Yeboah added that periodic compensation would be paid to landowners and crop farmers annually.

A Consultant from the Go Straight Real Estate Development Consult, Mr.Kakraba Ampeh told the people that valuers and land management consultants would ensure that landowners and farmers get the exact compensation for their land and crops on their farms in the interest of peace and progress of the project.

The Registrar at the Western Nzema Traditional Council,Mr Abu Sadik Yakubu on behalf of the Omanhene, Awulae Annor Adjaye, assured the Ministry of Energy that the council would ensure that the project is established to offer more jobs to people in the area to accelerate development of Jomoro.