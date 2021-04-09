Nurses Examination
The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday warned the public against fake 2021 admission forms for prospective applicants wishing to enter Public Health Training Institutions.

“The Ministry wishes to notify the public, especially parents and prospective applicants that, it has not commenced the sale of the 2021 admission forms yet” a statement signed by Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the Chief Director of the MOH said.

The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said “the announcement circulating on some news portals and social media platforms is not from the Ministry of Health but may have been designed to lure unsuspecting applicants to part with their money.”

It said the Ministry would officially communicate the date for the sale of the 2021 Public Health Training Institutions admission forms.

The Ministry said the process of applying for entry into such institutions was transparent and started with the purchase of application codes from designated banks, where after payments, applicants were given vouchers with unique PIN codes and serial numbers with a validity period.

“Applicants can only use the PIN code and serial number to access the application online,” it said and indicated that only applicants, who met the admission requirements, would be invited to attend a competitive interview at the school of their choice.

The Ministry, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the online and social media announcement regarding the 2021 admission into Public Health Training Institutions.

