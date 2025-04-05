Ministry of Labour and YEA inaugurate committees for work abroad programme

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment (MLJE), in collaboration with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Steering and Technical Committees to oversee the implementation of the government’s new Work Abroad Programme.

The event, which took place yesterday at the MLJE conference room, brought together representatives from key state institutions and international organizations who will serve on the two committees.

In his welcome remarks, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Madam Gloria Bortele Noi extended appreciation to all participants for their commitment to supporting the programme. The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Mr. Malik Basintale, provided an overview of the initiative, stressing that the programme is designed to create opportunities for skilled Ghanaian youth to gain international employment, not as often misinterpreted by the public. He highlighted the importance of having a pool of well-trained individuals ready to take up these roles.

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling youth unemployment through strategic international partnerships. He noted that the Work Abroad Programme, jointly led by MLJE and YEA, aims to facilitate temporary, seasonal, contract, and permanent jobs for Ghanaian youth in partner countries.

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo outlined the objectives of the programme, which include promoting safe and orderly migration, enhancing youth employability, addressing unemployment, supporting national economic growth, and ensuring the sustainable reintegration of returnees. He added that the programme is intended to create a “win-win” situation for the youth, the national economy, and international labour markets.

Importantly, during his address, the Minister officially announced the cancellation of the migration of domestic workers, citing the need to protect vulnerable groups from exploitation and to align Ghana’s labour migration strategy with international standards. This decision marks a significant policy shift in the government’s approach to labour export, prioritizing skilled and semi-skilled employment opportunities abroad.

The Minister further announced the composition of the newly formed committees and elaborated on their roles in ensuring the successful rollout of the initiative. The YEA will act as the programme’s secretariat and play a strategic operational role.

In officially inaugurating the committees, Dr. Pelpuo thanked members for their willingness to serve and wished them success in their work ahead.

The Work Abroad Programme is one of the government’s key interventions aimed at tackling youth unemployment through global partnerships and job creation.