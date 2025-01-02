Ministry of National Security Bans Drone Operations on Presidential Inauguration Day

The Ministry of National Security has issued a strict directive prohibiting the operation of all drones—both recreational and commercial—within the Black Star Square and its surrounding areas on January 7, 2025, in light of the Presidential Inauguration ceremony.

The ban is being enforced to ensure the safety and security of dignitaries, guests, and the general public attending the high-profile event. The Ministry emphasized that this measure is vital in creating a secure environment for the inauguration, which is expected to attract large crowds and foreign guests.

In a statement released to the public, the Ministry urged all drone operators to comply with the directive and refrain from flying drones in the designated areas on the event day.

Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official communication channels for any further details or updates regarding the event and related security measures.