Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry set to host national agribusiness dialogue

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, led by the sector Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, is preparing to host a high-level National Agribusiness Dialogue, a landmark event aimed at restructuring and revitalizing Ghana’s agribusiness ecosystem.

As part of the lead-up to this strategic engagement, the Minister has convened a stakeholder planning session at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Accra.

The session brought together industry experts, private sector players, financial institutions, policymakers, academia, and development partners to share insights and lend their voices to the conversation.

The objective of the dialogue is to provide a national platform where stakeholders across the agribusiness value chain can collaboratively shape the future of the sector by contributing to the development of a National Agribusiness Strategy.

The dialogue, likely to be held in June, will mark a significant step in positioning agribusiness as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and sustainable industrial development in Ghana.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare emphasized that, the National Agribusiness Dialogue should serve as a platform to reset Ghana’s agribusiness sector toward inclusive and sustainable growth.

She commended stakeholders for their commitment to ensuring a successful dialogue and used the opportunity to underscore the urgent need for the forum to generate lasting solutions to the persistent challenges hindering the agribusiness sector.