The Ministry of Youth and Sports has granted approval for 25 percent of football fans to return to the various league centres to watch both domestic and international competitions.

This is, however, subject to observing all the national Covid-19 Protocols and the GFA Match-day COVID-19 Protocols.

A Statement released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the decision comes on the back of several deliberations and engagement the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the National COVID-l9 Task Force and all other stakeholders concerned, the training of club Stewarts to allow fans to the stadium.

As a result, the GFA has been directed to put in place mechanisms to ensure that games are played in a safe environment to ensure the safety of spectators.

“Thus, Ghana Football Association must ensure that the various COVID-19 Protocols, like washing of hands, wearing of face masks and observing social distancing are strictly adhered to and sanction defaulting clubs and participants in accordance with the provisions of the GFA Match-day Covid-19 Protocols.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these conditions of issue apply to the purchase, holding and use of GFA match day tickets.” The statement added.

According to the sector ministry, the GFA or its authorized distributors (if any) se11s and issues tickets for matches at the Ground only upon the following Conditions of Issue and by purchasing, holding or using a Match Ticket or entering the Ground, any person who has applied for, bought, accepted or holds a Match Ticket sha11 be deemed to have accepted these conditions of Issue.

Match Tickets would be made available for sale as set out as follows:

The GFA or its agencies reserves the right’ at its sole discretion, at any time and during the purchase of Match Tickets’ whilst at the Ground or otherwise, to require any person, including without limitation any Ticket Holder to: Collect Match Tickets in person and from such place as specified by the Ghana Football Association in ADVANCE, including from the ticket office of the Home club or third-party location (as applicable and or

Provide such proof of identification and, for address as required by the Ghana Football Association from time to time (which may include but not be limited to a valid passport or photo card driving licence), and any failure to provide such proof within the time-frame.

Reasonably required by the Home Club shall constitute a breach of these conditions of Issue and may result in refusal of entry or ejection from the Ground’.