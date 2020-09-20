The Ministry of Youth and Sports has commiserated with the management, playing body and the families of juvenile players, who unfortunately died in a gory accident in the Offinso District of the Ashanti Region on Saturday, September 20.

The report states that the team was returning to its base after it undertook the registration of its players for the District Juvenile league where eight young players lost their lives.

The Ministry on behalf of the Minister, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and the entire football fraternity.

The Ministry assured all that, appropriate measures would be taken to avert future occurrence.