Ministry Of Youth And Sports Rewards 2022 Commonwealth Games Medalists

“A Nation That Doesn’t Honour its Heroes Is Not Worth Dying For”

The Ministry of Youth & Sports on Thursday 8th September, 2022 rewarded all medal winners at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the Ministry’s conference room.

The Silver Medalists, Abraham Mensah (Bantamweight) and Joseph COMMEY (Featherweight) received US$5000 (Five Thousand dollars) and Bronze Medalist, Abdul Walid Omar (Light Welterweight) had Three Thousand dollars ($3000).

Other Members of the boxing team who were rewarded were the 3 Coaches who accompanied the Black Bombers to the Games namely Ofori Asare (Head Coach), Daniel Lartey Quaye & Ebenezer Ofoli Quaye, the Assistant Coaches were also given Two Thousand dollars (US$2000) each.

For the records the Black Bombers maintained their position as Ghana’s most successful sporting team at major international competitions, total of (4 medals at Olympic Games and 35 medals from the Commonwealth games) since 1960.

Also, recognized for rewards were the 2 Athletics Medalists – Joseph Paul Amoah (200m) & Deborah Acquah (Triple Jump) both bronze medal winners received US$3000 each, whilst their Coaches rewards were withheld pending their final report to determine their reward package.

The athletes expressed their appreciation to the Minister for Youth and Sports for the kind gesture and promised to work hard in order to annex more laurels for Ghana in future International competitions.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie and the Chief Accountant, Alhaji Osman Haruna Tweneboah together presented the cheques to the Medalists and coaches at the short but very impressive ceremony.

Also,present were Bawa Fuseini, President of the Ghana Athletics Association, Jojo Ephson, Communication Officer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and Kenneth Annang, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry together with some members of staff of the Ministry.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie and the Chief Accountant at the Ministry, Alhaji Osman Haruna Tweneboah in a pose with the Bombers displaying their cheques.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Evans Opoku Bobie with the support of the Chief Accountant – Alhaji Osman Haruna Tweneboah presenting the cheques to the medal winners and the Coaches.

(Reports: Charles Jojo Ephson)

GBF MEDIA