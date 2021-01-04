Christian Youth in the country, have been advised to be immorally upright and be indiscipline, or risk compromising their future.

Prophet Stephen Odjer Oklu, Spiritual Head of “House of Joshua Healing Ministry”, was speaking at the church’s headquarters at Klo-Agogo in the Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region, to close a seven-day “Bible Week”, organized by the Ministry.

It was on the theme: “The Bible and Reconciliation”. He asked the youth to embrace national programmes and contribute towards helping to realize a better agenda for the country.

Prophet Odjer Oklu stressed that Christians must at all-times rely on the Christian way in reconciling with feuding parties.

The Prophet said students should endeavour to cultivate the habit of learning to be patriotic citizens, so as to help them to concentrate on whatever they do.

The Man of God urged them to avoid cheating and take their studies seriously to enable them to achieve good results in their examinations.

He said the youth have a task to do away with indecency and contribute to national development and urged them to use their priorities right, saying, they should also develop a holistic approach to education in order to understand virtues and moral values.