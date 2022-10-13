Ministry pledges support for the ratification of ADP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has pledged its support for the ratification of the African Disability Protocol (ADP)

The ADP is a human rights treaty that addresses forms of discrimination affecting people with disabilities living in African countries, including harmful practices, beliefs and superstitions.

It was adopted in 2018 by the African Union .

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum – Sarpong, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, expressed the Ministry’s support when the Ghana Blind Union and the committee working towards Ghana’s ratification of the ADP called on him.

He said: “You don’t have to worry, you have our support, it is good for Ghana to ratify the protocol.”

The ADP addresses specific African practices and culture with regards to disability which is not addressed in the United Nations Conventions on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD)

Dr Peter Obeng Asamoa, Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union, who led the team, said “We need Ghana to ratify the ADP,” explaining that the ADP puts the rights of persons with disabilities in Ghana and Africa in an African perspective.

The African Disability Protocol (ADP) builds on the rights enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and UN charter and has an African relevance

The Protocol needs 15 African States to ratify it into law, so far five African countries have ratified the protocol.

Dr Obeng-Asamoa called on other African countries to work towards its ratification to promote the dignity and inclusion of persons with disability in Africa.