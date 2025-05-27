Ministry Recovers 2,637 ECG Containers Amid Transparency Concerns

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has confirmed the recovery of 2,637 containers linked to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), marking a critical update in an investigation initially launched over reports of 1,300 missing units in March 2025.

Richmond Rockson, the Ministry’s Head of Communications, attributed discrepancies in earlier figures to poor record-keeping during a ministerial transition, stating, “Initial assessments flagged 3,000 uncleared containers, but conflicting data emerged under the new administration.”

Speaking on Citi Breakfast Show on May 27, Rockson clarified that 2,583 of the containers were traced to port authorities, resolving much of the uncertainty. The recovery follows public outcry over mismanagement of ECG assets, which include critical infrastructure materials like transformers and cables. Investigations remain ongoing, though the Ministry has yet to address potential disciplinary measures for oversight lapses.

The saga has intensified scrutiny of Ghana’s energy sector governance, with civil society groups demanding stricter accountability mechanisms. Analysts note the case mirrors systemic challenges in public asset management, particularly during leadership transitions, and underscores risks to national power stability. Critics argue the episode highlights the need for digitized tracking systems and audits to prevent future discrepancies.