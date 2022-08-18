Ministry supplies logistics to fisher communities

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development on Wednesday supplied fisher communities within the Western Region with some logistics to enhance their activities after the closed season.

The closed season also saw the Ministry donating food items among the folks to lessen the burden of having to stay home for 30 working days without regular income.

Mrs Hawa Koomson, the sector minister, while handing over the 570-wire mesh, over 200 deep freezers and 1700 large pans to the members of National Fish Processors and Traders Association and the Canoe Fishermen council at the premises of the Fisheries Commission expressed disappointment at the wanton applications of harmful chemicals to trap fish and the use of unapproved fishing nets.

She said, “in fact I am very sad as I stand here today…it’s been two years since I started engaging you on this subject of evil practices that are continually destroying the fish stock and the sea…But I am told you still do these things to erode the gains we are chalking bit by bit”.

The Minister continued that the Ministry, for now had no choice than to prosecute and imprison some recalcitrant to send a strong signal to players in that trade.

Mrs Koomson said the selfish interest of the few must be curtailed to save investment the government was making in the sector.

“The government continues to spend much…Please let observe the gains and improve upon it”, she asked from the players.

She was also unhappy about why some law enforcers were smeared with human excreta in line of their duties and warned that such individuals would not be spared by the law.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah noted the commitment of women in the fish value chain and the amount of wealth they generated to support families with great admiration and therefore urged the fishers to think sustainability through the observation of all lawful and natural regulations.

Ms. Regina Solomon, the National President of the National Fish Processors and Traders Association was grateful to the Ministry for the continuous support to them.