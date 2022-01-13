Minor, another in court over robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a 17-year-old boy bail with a surety over an alleged robbery.

His accomplice has been remanded to go back to the court after a week.

Daniel Awunyama, 21, a scrap collector and the teenager, trader, have denied conspiring to rob Doris Boateng of her handbag containing two of her cellular phones and GHC10.00.

Police Inspector Eric Pobee, told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, that the Complainant, Doris was an Insurance Broker residing at Nungua.

He said the accused persons were neighbours of the Complainant at Nungua and on January 01, 2022 at about 02:00 hours, the accused persons met the Complainant, who was returning from 31st Watch Night Service, and on reaching a section of the road near Iron Bar at Nungua Boade, Awunyama allegedly accosted her, pulled a knife on her and demanded for her hand bag.

Police Inspector Pobee, said the Complainant, out of fear, handed over her handbag containing an Iphone 6 mobile phone value at GHC 600.00, one Hwawei Y9 mobile phone value at GHC 1,900.00 and GHC10.00.

The prosecution said Awunyama fled with it, adding that the Complainant shouted for help and the teenager appeared at the scene.

He said the minor feigned helping to arrest Awunyama by chasing him but never returned.

The prosecution said some community members later went to Awunyama’s house after the Complainant described him.

It said when the community members got to Awunyama’s house, they saw the teenager with the stolen items and upon seeing the crowd, he (teenager) allegedly dropped the items and bolted.

The Court heard that the minor was subsequently arrested, and he led the Police to arrest Awunyama at Nungua Boade.

During investigations Awunyama admitted the offence and led the Police to retrieve the Complainant’s brown handbag together with the Huawei Y9 mobile phone.

After investigations, the accused persons were charged with the offences and put before court.