Minority abandons parliamentary proceedings again to support Quayson

The National Democratic Congress Minority Caucus in Parliament Tuesday abandoned parliamentary proceedings in support of the trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Caucus boycotted parliamentary proceedings to accompany their colleague MP.

According to the caucus, the trial of Mr Quayson was unfair and ought to be dropped by Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

Owing to that, the Minority had decided to abstain from parliamentary proceedings and accompanied their colleague MP to court.

Meanwhile, a High Court in Accra Tuesday dismissed Mr Quayson’s application for a stay of proceedings.

Mr. Quayson is undergoing trial on charges of forgery and perjury.

Lawyers representing the Assin North MP had submitted a request for the court to halt proceedings, allowing the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge’s decision to conduct the case daily.

Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel of Mr. Quayson has announced the intention to apply to the Court of Appeal, seeking a stay of proceedings.