Minority Accuses National Security Operatives of Theft During Raid on Ex-BoG Governor’s Home

The Minority in Parliament has accused National Security operatives of stealing money and pieces of jewellery during a raid on the home of former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

According to the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the operatives took GH₵10,000 and jewellery belonging to Dr Addison’s wife.

Speaking at a press briefing in Parliament on Thursday, March 20, the Minority Leader condemned what he described as lawless conduct by state security forces, accusing them of targeting former government officials.

“This morning, the Minority caucus is here to express its concerns about the growing lawless conduct of our National Security operatives, who have been unleashed on opponents, particularly the former NPP appointees of President Akufo-Addo. The aim is to intimidate and frustrate them,” he stated.

He recalled a similar raid on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s home, led by one Richard Djakpa, whom he described as an NDC activist and self-proclaimed director of operations at the National Security.

The Minority leader revealed that at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Richard Djakpa once again led a team of armed men to Dr Addison’s residence at Roman Ridge in Accra, claiming to have a warrant to search the premises.

“According to Jakpa, he had a warrant to search for a vault in which he believed Dr Addison had stored cash. They overpowered the security and forced their way in. This Rambo-style approach must stop,” he said.