Minority Alarms Over Delayed Deputy Minister Nominations as Majority Urges Patience

Ghana’s parliamentary Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has sounded the alarm over the prolonged delay in nominating four deputy ministers, warning that the holdup risks destabilizing legislative operations and fueling internal dissent within the ruling Majority Caucus.

The concerns, raised during a parliamentary session this week, highlight growing tensions over the pace of President Mahama’s appointments nearly a year into his administration.

“We cannot afford to begin vetting only to face disruptions if last-minute nominees emerge,” Afenyo-Markin argued, pressing the government to expedite the process. He hinted at unease among Majority MPs, some of whom are reportedly awaiting appointments, though he declined to name individuals. “Anxiety is building. The Presidency must act urgently to maintain cohesion,” he added.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga countered that deputy ministerial appointments require deeper consultations than substantive ministerial roles, as nominees must align with the priorities and preferences of their respective sector ministers. “The President is engaging stakeholders to ensure the right fit. These nominations will not be rushed,” Ayariga asserted, dismissing claims of bureaucratic foot-dragging.

The exchange underscores a broader challenge for the government: balancing the demand for swift governance with the complexities of coalition management. Deputy ministerial roles, though less prominent, are critical for driving policy implementation and maintaining political alliances. Delays risk leaving key ministries understaffed as Parliament prepares to tackle contentious debates on economic reforms and public sector challenges.

Political analysts suggest the deadlock reflects behind-the-scenes negotiations, with factions within the ruling party jostling for influence. “Deputy roles are often used to placate competing interests,” said Accra-based governance expert Dr. Nana Ama Boateng. “Every delay signals internal friction, which the opposition can exploit.”

The Minority’s scrutiny also taps into public frustration over perceived government sluggishness. With Ghana grappling with inflation, energy shortages, and a depreciating cedi, critics argue that incomplete ministerial teams hinder decisive action. “How can ministries function optimally without full leadership?” questioned a civil society organizer, speaking anonymously. “This isn’t just about politics—it’s about governance efficiency.”

Despite Ayariga’s assurances, Parliament has yet to receive a clear timeline for the nominations, leaving the vetting schedule in limbo. The delay complicates an already packed legislative agenda, including upcoming debates on the 2025 budget and anti-corruption reforms.

For now, the ball remains in the President’s court. As Afenyo-Markin noted, “Ghana’s challenges won’t wait for deputy ministers to be named.” The government’s next move—swift or staggered—will signal either resolve or reluctance to prioritize governance over political maneuvering.