Minority Boycott Sparks Doubts Over Parliament’s Vetting Chaos Probe

Ghana’s parliamentary ad-hoc committee, tasked with investigating the bedlam that marred recent ministerial vetting sessions, wrapped up its work this week under a cloud of skepticism after the Minority caucus staged a conspicuous boycott of its final hearings.

The move, dismissed by some as political theater and defended by others as strategic resistance, has intensified debates over the probe’s legitimacy and its potential to heal—or further fracture—the legislature’s strained dynamics.

Political analyst Dr. Samuel Afriyie branded the Minority’s absence as a calculated act of “political gymnastics,” arguing that their refusal to engage was less about disinterest and more about leveraging non-participation to undermine the process. “In politics, not showing up is a strategy to have your way,” Afriyie remarked during an interview on *Hot Edition*, suggesting the boycott aimed to deny the committee the bipartisan credibility it needed to produce a conclusive outcome.

The committee, formed by Speaker Alban Bagbin after chaotic scenes disrupted vetting proceedings last month, had sought to identify culprits and propose safeguards against future disruptions. However, the Minority’s decision to shun the final sitting left critical voices absent from the table, raising concerns that the findings might tilt toward partisan interpretations. Critics argue the boycott risks rendering the probe a one-sided exercise, while Minority sympathizers counter that participation would have tacitly endorsed a process they view as skewed against their interests.

“The Minority have nothing to lose by staying away,” Afriyie added, hinting that their absence could amplify public perception of the investigation as flawed or predetermined. This stance echoes broader tensions in Ghana’s parliament, where procedural disputes and walkouts have become routine tools for both sides to assert influence.

The fallout leaves lingering questions about accountability. With the committee’s report now pending, observers wonder whether it can deliver meaningful reforms or will instead fuel further discord. The Minority’s boycott underscores a deeper rift: trust in parliamentary mechanisms has eroded, with opposition MPs increasingly resorting to extra-institutional tactics to challenge rulings they deem unfair.

For Ghanaians, the impasse reflects a troubling pattern. Recent years have seen similar standoffs over budget approvals, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and impeachment threats against the Speaker, each deepening the legislature’s partisan divide. The vetting chaos probe, intended to restore order, now risks becoming another footnote in this saga of dysfunction.

As the report heads to the Speaker’s desk, its reception will test whether Ghana’s parliament can rise above political brinkmanship. Will the findings catalyze reforms to prevent future vetting debacles? Or will they gather dust, dismissed as another partisan artifact? For now, the Minority’s empty chairs serve as a stark metaphor—a legislature struggling to unite even in the pursuit of its own integrity.