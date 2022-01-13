Minority calls for a probe into the death of a patient

The Minority in Parliament is calling for a probe into circumstances that led to the death of Ms Augustina Awotwe, a 31year old mother of three at the Holy Child Catholic Hospital at Fijai in the Western region.

The group is also calling for the interdiction of two personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service who demanded GH600 to transfer Ms Awotwe to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after pregnancy complications leading to her death.

“This is common in the Ghanaian society … there is the need to do something about it”

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member of the Health Committee in Parliament made the observation when he led some Minority MPs to pay a visit to the family of the late Augustina Awotwe and to commiserate with them at Shama junction in the Western region.

The deceased who was delivered through a cesarian section had been referred to the Korle-Bu Teachings Hospital after some complications.

However, officials of the Ambulance Service demanded GH600 from the husband of the deceased to fuel the vehicle.

The husband’s failure to raise the amount on time resulted in some delays eventually leading to the death of Ms Awotwe.

Speaking to the media after close door engagement with the management of the Holy Child Catholic Hospital, Mr Akandoh assured the family of the deceased of Parliament resolve to get to the bottom of the matter so that this does keep repeating itself.

He said such issues are common in the country and there is the need to do something about it.

Mr Akandoh also indicated that the Minority intends to raise the matter on the floor of Parliament when it resumes sitting and prayed that the House would take action on the situation so that it does not re-occur.

He urged the government to explain to Ghanaians that the use of the Ambulance Service is not covered under the NHIS and that their services are based on Cash and Carry.