Minority Caucus Condemns Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle’s Actions as an Assault on Parliamentary Dignity

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has strongly criticized the actions of Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, after an incident on January 28, 2025, that they describe as a direct assault on the dignity of Parliament.

According to the Minority, Hardcastle’s behavior during her interaction with the House leadership was one of the most flagrant displays of contempt they have witnessed in recent memory.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin underscored the severity of Hardcastle’s actions, particularly her attempt to instruct Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh on his parliamentary duties, and her insulting remark calling a senior Member of Parliament “silly.” Afenyo-Markin called this conduct unacceptable, emphasizing that such behavior undermines the core principles of democracy. “Such conduct strikes at the very foundation of our democracy and must be met with the full force of parliamentary sanctions,” the Minority stated.

The matter has raised additional concern due to its timing—coming shortly after President Mahama’s call for appointees to exhibit respect and humility in public service. When Annoh-Dompreh raised the issue in Parliament, it prompted bipartisan outrage, with MPs from both sides condemning what they saw as blatant disrespect toward the Legislature.

The Minority also referenced the landmark case of K.T. Hammond v. William Ampem Darko, which reaffirmed that no public official has the right to direct or verbally assault an MP in the course of their official duties. Drawing from this legal precedent, they are confident that a ruling from the Speaker following representations from both parties will serve as a deterrent to future acts of contempt.

Hardcastle’s actions, the Minority argues, represent a clear breach of parliamentary privilege, and they are calling for exemplary sanctions in response. “Parliament must send a clear, unequivocal message that any attempt to undermine its authority or dignity will face severe consequences,” the statement read. The Minority has called for penalties such as fines, a restriction from parliamentary precincts, and a mandatory public apology, stressing that the dignity of Parliament is not open to compromise.