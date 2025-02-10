Minority Caucus Questions Committee Leadership, Seeks Speaker’s Intervention

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has formally raised concerns over the continuing chairmanship of the Ad-hoc Committee by Emmanuel Bedzrah.

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, in a memorandum dated February 10, 2025, conveyed these apprehensions to Speaker Bagbin, emphasizing that the move is not a refusal to engage with the committee but a measure to uphold due process, fairness, and impartiality.

In his memorandum, Afenyo-Markin stressed that the Minority’s decision to pause further proceedings until receiving the Speaker’s response is a cautious yet necessary step. “This should not be misconstrued as an unwillingness to work with the Committee. It is simply a measure to ensure that all procedures are followed and that the process remains credible,” he explained. His statement reflects deep-seated concerns about the committee’s leadership and its potential impact on parliamentary integrity.

The controversy comes at a time when questions about the conduct of key parliamentary committees have become increasingly prominent. The Minority’s appeal highlights the delicate balance between maintaining active legislative engagement and ensuring that the structures of oversight are beyond reproach. Some observers suggest that this move could prompt broader discussions on how parliamentary committees are managed and the need for transparent leadership.

While Speaker Bagbin has yet to respond publicly, the Minority Leader’s confident tone implies that they expect a swift and fair review of the situation. The outcome of this appeal could potentially lead to a reassessment of the committee’s current leadership and set important precedents for future parliamentary operations. For now, the eyes of parliament remain fixed on the Speaker’s forthcoming decision, which many believe will be critical in restoring trust in the committee’s processes and upholding the integrity of parliamentary oversight.