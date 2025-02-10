Minority Caucus Withdraws from Committee, Calls for Speaker’s Intervention

In a dramatic move that reflects growing concerns over fairness in parliamentary proceedings, the Minority Caucus has decided to boycott the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the disruptions that marred the Appointments Committee session on January 30, 2025.

The decision, conveyed in a memorandum addressed to Committee Chairman Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah and also sent to both the Majority Leader and the Leader of Government Business, underscores the caucus’s deep-seated frustration with what they view as a compromised inquiry process.

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin made it clear that their withdrawal is not a refusal to engage in the investigation but a calculated step to ensure due process and impartiality. “We will not participate in the committee’s work until the Speaker intervenes to address our concerns about the current chairmanship,” he stated, calling on Speaker Alban Bagbin to restore credibility to the probe. The caucus contends that the ongoing vetting process is marred by bias, which, if left unchecked, could undermine the integrity of parliamentary proceedings and erode public trust.

This boycott comes at a time when Ghana’s legislature is already under intense scrutiny, and it highlights the broader issue of how political infighting can impede accountability. Critics argue that the minority’s decision might be a stalling tactic that delays justice, while supporters maintain that safeguarding a fair process is essential for any meaningful investigation. As the political debate deepens, all eyes are now on Speaker Bagbin, whose response is expected to shape not only the future of this particular inquiry but also the standards of conduct within Parliament.