Minority Decries Tamale Hospital CEO Removal as Political Interference

Ghana’s parliamentary Minority has sharply criticized the government’s dismissal of Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO Dr. Adam Atiku, framing the decision as an alarming politicization of public sector labor relations.

The move followed a contentious visit by Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to the facility last week, during which a heated exchange with medical staff reportedly occurred.

In a formal statement, Minority spokesperson Mavis Nkansah-Boadu accused the administration of “gross disregard” for health professionals, citing the abrupt termination of Dr. Atiku’s appointment after the confrontation. “This pattern threatens to erode professional autonomy and replace merit-based leadership with political patronage,” Nkansah-Boadu asserted. The incident has galvanized healthcare workers nationwide, with the Ghana Medical Association reporting widespread discontent over perceived governmental overreach.

Viral footage from the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit appears to show the Health Minister engaged in a tense discussion with senior staff, though audio details remain unclear. The altercation prompted hospital doctors to temporarily suspend emergency services—a protest action resolved only after traditional leaders mediated.

The Minority’s critique highlights broader concerns about workforce stability in Ghana’s strained health sector, which faces chronic staffing shortages and rising attrition rates. Nkansah-Boadu warned that such interventions risk exacerbating these challenges, stating, “When professionals fear capricious dismissals, public service morale collapses.”

While the Health Ministry maintains the CEO’s removal followed standard administrative protocols, critics argue the timing and circumstances suggest political motivations. Analysts note this dispute echoes recent tensions between technocratic appointees and political actors across Ghana’s public institutions.

The fallout underscores persistent tensions in balancing political oversight with institutional independence in Ghana’s governance framework. As calls mount for presidential intervention to address the impasse, the incident may prompt renewed debate about safeguarding public sector workers from partisan influence while maintaining accountability mechanisms. With health workers’ unions threatening further action, the resolution of this conflict could set precedents for labor-government relations in critical sectors.