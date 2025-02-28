Minority Fires Back: 6% GDP Growth Proves Economy Wasn’t Mismanaged

The Minority in Parliament has sharply rebuked President John Mahama’s claim that the economy was “criminally mismanaged” in 2024, arguing that the data tells a different story. Led by Dr. Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, the Minority New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus countered the President’s narrative during their own State of the Nation presentation, pointing to robust GDP growth, prudent fiscal management, and significant wage increases as evidence of a stable economy inherited by the current administration.

“An economy that grew by over 6% cannot be described as mismanaged,” Dr. Amoah declared, challenging Mahama’s characterization of the nation’s finances. He revealed that the previous government left behind unspent funds totaling GH₵700 million and a GH₵3 billion revenue buffer, which he said provided a solid foundation for economic stability. These reserves, he argued, contradict claims of a fiscal crisis and demonstrate the NPP’s responsible stewardship.

The Minority also dismissed allegations that payments to domestic bondholders had drained public coffers. Dr. Amoah explained that recent coupon payments required only GH₵6 billion in cash, a manageable sum compared to the GH₵17.25 billion paid out under the NPP government between 2023 and 2024. He emphasized that these payments were made without destabilizing the economy, further undermining Mahama’s claims of financial mismanagement.

On the issue of wages, the Minority highlighted a 25% increase in public sector base pay implemented in 2024, despite an inflation rate of 23.8%. Dr. Amoah contrasted this with Mahama’s decision to cap wage adjustments at 10% under similar inflationary conditions, questioning the logic behind the President’s critique. “How can an economy described as ‘criminally mismanaged’ deliver a 25% wage adjustment while maintaining macroeconomic stability?” he asked, accusing Mahama of politicizing economic issues rather than addressing them substantively.

Beyond the numbers, the Minority painted a grim picture of the country’s current state, citing rising insecurity, mass job terminations, and human rights violations as signs of deteriorating governance. They also raised alarms over the return of frequent power outages, known locally as ‘dumsor,’ which have plagued small businesses and healthcare facilities just two months into Mahama’s administration.

“Under the NPP, maintenance on the West African Gas Pipeline didn’t lead to prolonged blackouts. Why is it different now?” Dr. Amoah questioned, accusing the government of failing to manage the energy sector effectively. The outages have hit hard, with hospitals struggling to maintain operations and small businesses like dressmakers and ice water sellers facing existential threats.

The Minority’s presentation was a direct challenge to Mahama’s administration, calling for greater accountability and transparency in economic management. They argued that the current government inherited a stable economy but has struggled to maintain momentum, with inflation, public debt, and energy supply emerging as immediate concerns.

“The facts don’t lie,” Dr. Amoah concluded. “This administration must stop blaming its predecessors and take responsibility for the challenges it faces. Ghanaians deserve better than excuses.”

As the debate over the state of the nation intensifies, the Minority’s rebuttal underscores a deepening divide between the government and opposition, with economic credibility and governance at the heart of the clash. For now, the numbers may tell one story, but the lived experiences of Ghanaians—amid rising costs and power cuts—paint another. The question remains: which narrative will define Mahama’s second term?