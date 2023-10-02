Minority Gears Up for Tuesday Protest Against Bank of Ghana

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has announced its readiness to proceed with its scheduled protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies. On Tuesday, October 3rd, the Caucus will stage a march to the Central Bank’s headquarters, calling for the resignation of the governor and his deputies.

This call comes in the wake of the Bank’s reported GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year and the allocation of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters.

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, conveyed to Citi News that the Caucus has conducted extensive consultations and is fully prepared for the protest on Tuesday. He also mentioned that the Regional Police Command has given their approval for the protest march. The Caucus intends to persist with their protests until the governor and his deputies step down from their positions.

Ayariga stated, “We have been diligently working on this matter, conducting community awareness programs across the Greater Accra Region, and we are all set for the planned protest on Tuesday. The communities we have visited have shown strong support, and they are gearing up to participate in the protest. Our determination is unwavering; we will continue to protest until the governor and his deputies vacate their positions. Our objective is to ensure a clean slate at the Central Bank, allowing new leadership to take charge and restore the institution’s integrity.”

He further noted, “We have held meetings with the Regional Police Command to finalize the protest route and timing, and they have assured us of their presence to provide any necessary assistance.”