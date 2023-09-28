Minority in Parliament Gears Up for Occupy BoG Protest

The Minority in Parliament is actively engaging with communities in preparation for their upcoming protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ernest Addison, and his deputies, a movement they’ve dubbed #OccupyBoGProtest.

Their aim is to rally community support and encourage participation in the protest with the ultimate goal of removing the current governors from office.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, expressed his belief that the governor had failed the country, providing the primary motivation for their efforts to seek his removal from office.

During a media briefing following a community engagement session held in the Odododiodio constituency, Dr. Ato Forson elaborated on the reasons behind their call for the governor’s resignation. He also revealed that the Minority has planned a series of events, including a large-scale protest, as part of their strategy to bring about the Governor’s removal.

“We are preparing for a mass action,” Dr. Ato Forson declared. “This is why we are actively engaging with communities, mobilizing the masses to participate in a petition that we intend to present to the government. We have already coordinated the protest route in collaboration with the police.”

Furthermore, Dr. Ato Forson disclosed that the police have officially communicated their acknowledgment of the new protest route and their commitment to providing the necessary security measures for the event scheduled for the 3rd of October.