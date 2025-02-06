Minority Leader Accuses ORAL of Intrusive Searches Amid Political Tensions

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has raised alarm over what he describes as a targeted campaign by members of Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) to investigate his personal and financial affairs.

Speaking on the Good Evening Ghana show, the Effutu lawmaker alleged that ORAL operatives have been conducting extensive searches into his bank accounts and properties, actions he claims are designed to undermine his role as Minority Leader.

Afenyo-Markin’s accusations come amid heightened political tensions as he leads scrutiny of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees. He suggested that the investigations are retaliatory measures aimed at frustrating his efforts to hold the government accountable. “When I took up this job, I knew I wouldn’t be allowed to have peace,” he said, adding that the Minority Leader’s role requires resilience and determination in the face of such challenges.

His claims follow an earlier denial by ORAL committee member Martin Kpebu, who dismissed allegations that the group had deployed drones to surveil Afenyo-Markin’s properties. Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, described the drone allegations as “ridiculous” and urged the public to disregard them. “The ORAL committee has not sent any drones to spy on the Minority Leader’s properties—it is not true at all. We do not own any drones as a committee,” Kpebu stated in an interview with Citi News.

However, Afenyo-Markin stood by his allegations, challenging Kpebu’s denial. “If [Martin Kpebu] doesn’t know, fine, but if he knows and wants to come to the public space to deny it, I leave him to his conscience,” he said. The Minority Leader further claimed that ORAL’s activities extend beyond drone surveillance, accusing the committee of engaging in “deep ocean fishing” to probe his financial records.

The controversy has sparked debate over the boundaries of accountability and political retribution in Ghana’s increasingly polarized environment. Critics argue that ORAL, a committee tasked with recovering allegedly misappropriated state assets, risks overstepping its mandate if it targets political opponents under the guise of investigations. Afenyo-Markin’s allegations highlight the growing mistrust between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), with both sides frequently accusing each other of weaponizing state institutions for political gain.

As the Minority Leader continues to challenge the government’s agenda, his claims against ORAL underscore the precarious balance between oversight and intimidation in Ghana’s political landscape. Whether these allegations will lead to further investigations or remain a point of contention remains to be seen, but they have undoubtedly added fuel to the already fiery political climate.