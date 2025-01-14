Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin Sparks Social Media Frenzy After Walkout During Ministerial Vetting

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin
Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has become a trending topic on social media platform X following his dramatic walkout during the vetting of President John Mahama’s first ministerial appointments by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 13, 2025.

The vetting process began with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Finance Minister-designate, addressing the committee amidst the country’s pressing economic challenges. Another key nominee was Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, nominated as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. However, it was during Dr. Ayine’s vetting that tensions flared.

The controversy began when Suame MP John Darko raised a question about a potential conflict of interest involving Dr. Ayine’s law firm. Despite the committee chairman’s assertion that the issue had already been addressed, Darko insisted on revisiting it. The disagreement escalated when Afenyo-Markin accused the Chairman of unfair treatment and bias, especially towards members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Afenyo-Markin expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “Chairman, with the greatest of respect, I have observed consistently the way you go at my members, especially the young ones, the new ones, it’s not the right way… It is not too right.” In protest, he walked out of the session, which triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with some defending Afenyo-Markin’s actions as a stand for fairness, while others criticize the walkout as an overreaction to procedural disagreements. As the drama unfolds, the Minority Leader’s protest continues to dominate conversations online.

