Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin Urges Government to Deliver Uninterrupted Power Supply

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on the newly-appointed government to ensure a continuous and reliable power supply, drawing attention to the success of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration in maintaining power stability over the past eight years.

Speaking during the Parliamentary Appointment Committee sitting on Monday, January 13, 2025, Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the current administration must focus on solutions, rather than shifting blame for the country’s power challenges. He urged the government to take full responsibility for ensuring the availability of light for all Ghanaians.

“Stop shifting the blame of the so-called looming power crisis onto the previous government. Let the record clearly reflect that the outgoing government, despite certain challenges, managed to maintain a stable and reliable power supply,” Afenyo-Markin asserted. He contrasted the present situation with the hardships faced during the Mahama administration, often referred to as the “dumsor” era, which severely affected businesses and everyday life.

Afenyo-Markin, who has firsthand experience as the chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) board, stressed that the public had entrusted the current government with the mandate to lead and deliver, not to dwell on past shortcomings. He pointed out that the people of Ghana expect effective leadership that prioritizes action and tangible results over excuses.

He further directed his comments towards the nominee for Energy Minister, urging them to present a detailed and sustainable plan to guarantee uninterrupted power supply. “What we expect are clear solutions and forward-looking strategies, not a file filled with excuses or blame games. The people of Ghana deserve leadership that prioritizes action over rhetoric, responsibility over deflection, and results over excuses,” Afenyo-Markin concluded.

His remarks underscored the urgency for the government to focus on addressing the power crisis and securing the nation’s energy future without resorting to blame-shifting.