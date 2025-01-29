Minority Leader Apologizes to Defence Minister-Designate After Vetting Time Misunderstanding

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has formally apologized to Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Defence Minister-designate, after a misunderstanding regarding the timing of his vetting session on January 28.

The confusion arose when Dr. Omane Boamah arrived later than expected, prompting an initial rebuke from Afenyo-Markin.

The delay was later clarified to be the result of a miscommunication about the scheduled time for the vetting. After the completion of Dr. Omane Boamah’s vetting, the Minority Leader took the opportunity to apologize, stating, “Dr. Omane Boamah, in the morning, I made certain comments with regards to the lateness, it seems there was a miscommunication about the time that was given to you. So I want to unreservedly say sorry to you.”

Dr. Omane Boamah accepted the apology graciously, with the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, also extending his own apology for the confusion.

The exchange highlights the importance of clear communication in the often tense and high-stakes environment of parliamentary vetting, and serves as a reminder of the need for leaders to take responsibility when misunderstandings occur.