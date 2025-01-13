Minority Leader Calls for Clear Plan on Tax Cuts as Government Prepares to Implement Fiscal Policies

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has urged the government to present a transparent and detailed roadmap for the removal of certain taxes as part of its upcoming fiscal policies.

Afenyo Markin’s remarks, made during the Appointment’s Committee sitting on January 13, 2025, are particularly focused on fulfilling key campaign promises made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the abolition of the controversial e-levy and the betting tax.

In his opening statement, Afenyo Markin emphasized the need for a clear plan that specifies which taxes will be removed and the timeline for these changes. “We need a clear road map. Which taxes are going to be scrapped, and when will that happen?” he asked, stressing that transparency in this process was crucial to maintaining public trust.

The Minority Leader also reminded the government of its electoral commitments, particularly the promise made by the NDC to eliminate both the e-levy and the betting tax. “The NDC promised to scrap both the e-levy and betting tax,” he said. “Now that they are in power, the government must fulfill that promise.”

Afenyo Markin’s call for clarity not only focuses on the government’s fiscal policy but also highlights the importance of upholding campaign promises to ensure continued confidence among the electorate. “The NDC and our flag bearer, John Mahama, made clear promises to the Ghanaian people about scrapping these burdensome taxes, particularly the e-levy and betting tax, and we must stand by these promises,” he added.

As the government moves forward with its fiscal plans, the Minority Leader’s remarks serve as a reminder of the political and public accountability that accompanies such policy changes.