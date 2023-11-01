Minority Leader calls on  government to ensure that 2024 budget reduces Ghanaian’s suffering

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Leader has appealed to the Government to ensure that its 2024 Budget and Economic Policy Statement brings relief to Ghanaians.

The Minority Leader appealed in his welcome remarks during the first sitting of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He reiterated that the Minority Caucus was particularly poised to be back to the House given that this was the budget meeting.

“Let me assure the good people of Ghana that we will scrutinize the upcoming Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government with eagle eyes,” Dr Forson said.

He said the prevailing economic conditions had already made it difficult for ordinary Ghanaians and businesses and therefore the Minority couldn’t be a party to any policy or measure which make things even more unbearable for the already suffering Ghanaians and businesses.

“Mr Speaker, let me be blunt; the upcoming budget statement will encounter resistance if it does not prioritize the needs of people and businesses. That is our bottom line.

“So, if the government knows that its upcoming budget does not prioritize the needs of the people, then they should get ready for a showdown!”

He said as a Minority Caucus, they had not forgotten the cry of the people of Ghana; saying “we have held the government accountable and exposed its sins and want to assure the people of Ghana that we will continue to do so”.

“We are tired of seeing many young professionals leave our shores in droves because they find no opportunities in our dear country as a result of the harsh Economic Condition, poor governance and corruption”.

He said the position taken by the Minority Caucus was not intended to frustrate the government; declaring that far from that.

“We have taken the position to be on the side of the people of Ghana as we have done in the life of this Parliament,” he said.