Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson Accuses Attorney General of Political Persecution

In a fierce condemnation, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has accused Ghana’s Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, of orchestrating a “calculated and baseless” prosecution aimed at silencing his opposition to the government.

Forson, who has consistently criticized the current administration, believes that his legal troubles are politically motivated and designed to intimidate him into curbing his dissent.

“My recent prosecution, or call it persecution, by the Attorney General over frivolous and trumped-up charges was calculated to intimidate and silence a known dissenting voice,” Forson declared in an emotional address. “My crime? I sounded the alarm on an economy that was being mismanaged and ruined by a select few in government.”

The charges against Forson, which are tied to his involvement in an ambulance procurement deal, have sparked widespread controversy. Forson, however, insists that the prosecution is a direct response to his outspoken criticism of the government’s handling of the national economy, particularly its controversial economic policies.

The timing of Forson’s prosecution has raised eyebrows, as the charges emerged shortly after his strong opposition to the government’s e-levy, a tax measure that has ignited widespread debate and protests across the country. Forson believes this is no coincidence, pointing to the political ramifications of his opposition to such policies.

“The fact that my prosecution began in the wake of the tussle over e-levy should not be lost on anyone,” Forson said. “I became an instant target of the regime for standing firm in defense of the people and raising concerns about the economic direction of this country.”

Forson did not hold back in his criticism of the Attorney General. He accused Godfred Yeboah Dame of using “crude tactics” in pursuing the charges against him, asserting that the real purpose behind the legal action was not justice, but a politically motivated effort to undermine his position as a leading critic of the government.

“The Attorney General and the minister responsible for justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, was determined to employ all crude tactics to achieve his ends of malicious prosecution just to satisfy the regime,” Forson charged.

The prosecution of Forson, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has become a flashpoint for wider concerns about political persecution in Ghana. Critics argue that the charges against him are part of a broader pattern of attempts to silence opposition voices and stifle debate. Forson’s allegations of political persecution have also fueled tensions between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition, highlighting the growing divide within Ghana’s political landscape.

As the case unfolds, many are watching closely to see if this prosecution is indeed part of a larger effort to suppress dissent or if it will result in a legal resolution that clears the air on the allegations against Forson. What remains clear is that the charges have ignited further polarization within the country’s already contentious political environment.