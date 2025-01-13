Minority Leader Criticizes Mahama’s Security Team Over Lawlessness, Calls for Accountability

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has strongly criticized the internal security team assembled by President John Dramani Mahama, describing them as failures in ensuring the safety and security of Ghanaians.

Afenyo-Markin, speaking during Parliament’s vetting session on Monday, 13 January 2025, expressed disappointment over what he perceived as the government’s inability to curb rising violence and lawlessness.

The Minority Leader pointed to a series of violent attacks targeting civil servants and government agencies by individuals believed to be affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). He highlighted concerns raised by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) regarding these attacks, which have reportedly gone unaddressed by the security forces.

“Concerns raised by CLOGSAG regarding these attacks cannot be ignored nor can we overlook the apparent failure of the police to suppress the situation and prosecute offenders,” Afenyo-Markin said. “Indeed, the President’s five-member internal security committee has thus far proven either incapable or unwilling to subdue this wave of lawlessness.”

He further condemned the handling of Electoral Commission officials by NDC loyalists, including Members of Parliament, who allegedly used intimidation and force under the pretense of protecting the ballot. Afenyo-Markin called for a thorough investigation into these actions, urging the nominee for Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“If approved, the nominee for Attorney General must ensure a thorough investigation and accountability for these violations as no crime in pursuit of political power should go unpunished,” Afenyo-Markin added. “This is about safeguarding Ghana’s political integrity and ensuring that no one, regardless of their political affiliation, is above the law.”

The Minority Leader’s remarks underline a growing tension over the handling of security and political violence in Ghana, with calls for urgent action to restore the rule of law.