Minority Leader Criticizes Majority for Relying on Opposition Support

In a spirited address on Tuesday, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin took aim at the ruling Majority, highlighting their struggle to muster sufficient numbers in Parliament.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on February 11, 2025, Afenyo-Markin recalled a telling moment in a lift where members of the Majority were hurried into the chamber by their Chief Whip—a vivid reminder of how, in earlier ministerial nominee approvals, the Majority had to lean on the opposition to secure a vote.

“I was in the lift with some of your colleagues, and they were in a rush because your Chief Whip was forcing them into the chamber,” he observed with a mix of irony and candor. “When you were first approving nominees, you weren’t even up to the required number. You needed our side to add to your numbers.” His comments underscored a recurring problem: the Majority’s inability to consistently secure its own backing, a situation that has not only embarrassed the ruling side but also cast doubt on their organizational discipline.

Afenyo-Markin went further, mocking the so-called “super Majority” by pointing out the noticeable empty seats in the chamber. His pointed remark that the Majority is “not even up to fifty” served as a stark reminder that political clout in Parliament is measured not just in rhetoric but in actual attendance and engagement. This criticism is more than just partisan banter; it speaks to broader concerns about the effectiveness of internal party management and the stability of government business in the legislature.

The unfolding drama in Parliament reflects an era of heightened scrutiny over parliamentary conduct and party discipline. While such exchanges are not new, Afenyo-Markin’s remarks resonate at a time when the credibility of the Majority is increasingly questioned. His call for the Speaker to rule on an outstanding application—insisting that the Majority learn to whip its members more effectively—further emphasizes the need for stronger internal control if government business is to proceed smoothly.

In essence, this confrontation is a reminder that, regardless of political affiliation, robust governance depends on a well-organized and unified legislative body. As the debate continues, observers are left to wonder whether the Majority will take these criticisms to heart and implement measures to ensure that their own ranks can reliably support their policy agenda without relying on opposition support.