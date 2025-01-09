Minority Leader Criticizes President Mahama’s Cabinet Appointments

On January 9, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama announced the nomination of three key ministers-designate, including those for the Finance, Energy, and Attorney General and Justice portfolios.

The nominees have been forwarded to Parliament for vetting, marking the beginning of the cabinet formation process.

However, the announcement has sparked criticism from the Minority Leader, Joseph Osei-Afenyo Markin, who expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the appointments. He described the announcement of only three names as “tot-tot” appointments, which he deemed inadequate for a government that had promised efficiency and readiness to govern.

During a speech in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin pointed out the government’s previous opposition promises of a “24-hour economy” and the expectation that the Mahama administration would be well-prepared to fill its ministerial positions immediately upon taking office.

“Mr Speaker, when the names were read out by Mr Speaker, he read out only three names: the Finance Minister-designate, the Energy Minister-designate, and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate. This tot-tot-tot-tot appointment is unacceptable. Honourable, Mr. Speaker, this is a government that promised a 24-hour economy in opposition. They told us that they were ready for government. Mr. Speaker, we expect them to be ready from day one,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

The Minority Caucus further expressed concerns over the slow rollout of the appointments, arguing that the government’s pace contradicted its campaign promises of preparedness and effective governance from the outset.

As the nomination process moves forward, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to these criticisms, particularly regarding the pace at which cabinet positions are filled.