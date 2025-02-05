Minority Leader Defends Appointments Committee Chair Amid Criticism Over Vetting Process

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has publicly defended Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, against accusations of weakness during the vetting of ministerial nominees.

Speaking on Joy News with Emefa Apawu, Afenyo-Markin dismissed claims that Ahiafor lacks decisiveness, arguing instead that the chairman has consistently prioritized fairness and collaboration despite facing internal pressure from factions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The chairman has always acted in good faith,” Afenyo-Markin asserted. “Bernard is not weak. Allowing fairness in the process does not equate to a lack of strength.” He revealed that certain NDC members, whom he termed “hawks,” have repeatedly challenged Ahiafor’s decisions during closed-door vetting sessions. These individuals, he claimed, have questioned the chairman’s approach, asking, “Why are you allowing this? Why are you allowing that?” While Afenyo-Markin declined to name specific critics, he urged the public to review past vetting proceedings to identify recurring patterns of interference.

The Minority Leader also drew parallels to previous administrations, noting that prior committee chairs were permitted extended hours to scrutinize nominees without controversy. He criticized the current backlash over similar practices as inconsistent and politically motivated. “Previous chairs had unlimited hours. Why is it an issue now?” he asked, suggesting a double standard in how the committee’s operations are perceived.

Afenyo-Markin’s remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of the vetting process, which has been marked by heated debates over procedural transparency. He referenced an instance where former Vice Chairman George Ricketts-Hagan faced similar pressure during his tenure, with critics allegedly urging him to adopt a more confrontational stance. “Go and watch all vetting proceedings from past years, and you’ll see the pattern,” he said, implying that attempts to sway committee leadership are not new.

The defense of Ahiafor underscores broader tensions within Ghana’s legislative process, where bipartisan cooperation often clashes with party loyalties. Critics argue that the Appointments Committee’s effectiveness hinges on balancing rigorous oversight with impartiality—a challenge amplified by internal divisions. Afenyo-Markin’s intervention highlights concerns that politicizing the vetting process could undermine public trust in parliamentary accountability.

As debates over ministerial nominees continue, the spotlight remains on whether the committee can maintain its integrity amid competing agendas. Afenyo-Markin’s staunch support for Ahiafor signals a push to shield the vetting process from partisan tactics, though it also reveals the fragile dynamics shaping Ghana’s governance. For now, the chairman’s ability to navigate these pressures will be critical in determining how history judges this chapter of parliamentary oversight.